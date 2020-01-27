Haylie Brown, Morgan Robb, and Dennis Wollin recently represented South Central FFA Chapter at the Section 19 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Event. The event was hosted by the Cowden-Herrick High School Agriculture program.
Haylie and Morgan competed in the Creed Speaking competition. This area of competition is designed to recognize outstanding FFA members for their ability to present the National FFA Creed in a competitive setting. Members deliver the creed from memory and respond to three questions. Creed speaking is a great opportunity to get younger FFA members excited about FFA and public speaking through a competitive event. The event gives FFA members the opportunity to develop their ability to communicate in a powerful, organized and professional manner.
Dennis Wollin participated in the varsity prepared speech area. For this contest, students must write their own agricultural-based speech of six to eight minutes in length, and memorize it. The speech is judged in several different categories. The grammar and English is analyzed. Then the speech presentation is judged. Finally, the judges ask the student questions they have on their speech.
This event is one of many educational activities in which FFA members practice the lessons learned in agricultural education classes. This competition helps to lay the groundwork for good public presentation skills that students will use for the rest of their lives.
