South Central FFA members attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
While in Indianapolis, South Central FFA members visited over 450 booths at the career and expo fair. While visiting the career and expo fair, members were able to talk to colleges, agriculture businesses, and many other individuals to gain a wider agriculture knowledge. South Central FFA members also enjoyed visiting with other FFA members from all over the United States and Puerto Rico.
South Central FFA members attended a rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. There they saw spectacles that included bucking broncos, bull riding, and several other special performances throughout the evening.
South Central FFA members were among the over 65,000 FFA members who attended the National FFA Convention. FFA members attended many sessions and the career fair but also toured Indianapolis while in town.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.