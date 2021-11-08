South Central FFA attends national convention

During the week of Oct. 27 through 29, South Central FFA Chapter attended the 94th annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Members were able to visit hundreds of booths at the career fair and expo, making connections with colleges and employers involved in the agriculture industry, along with prominent agricultural companies that were showcasing some of their technology and accomplishments that are moving the industry forward.
FFA members also made many connections and relationships with some of the 55,000 FFA members who attended the conference from every state in the United States, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. This was an amazing opportunity for members to dive deeper into agriculture, gain knowledge, and understand the wide scope the industry possesses.
South Central FFA member and Section 19 President Dennis Wollin was a National Delegate at the Convention, helping with the election process of the new, 2021-2022 National Officer Team.
