South Central FFA members participated in the Tri-County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Land Use Contest, which included FFA chapters from Marion and Fayette counties.
The event was held on Tuesday, September 24 near Bluff City.
Seven students attended and participated in the event. The South Central team brought home 1st place in Marion County and 3rd for Fayette.
Top placing individual from South Central was Dennis Wollin, who placed 7th overall.
