South Central FFA Members recently participated in the Section 19 Horse Judging. The event was held at King City Saddle Club in Mt.Vernon on August 30.
Members were taught what character traits are favorable trait for Quarter Horses. The Section 19 Horse Judging helps students develop skills in Quarter Horse selection.
Participants evaluate the horse’s physical characteristics explain their various traits.
The top scorer for South Central was Taylor Jenne.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
