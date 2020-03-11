On Tuesday March 3, 2020, members of the South Central FFA Chapter recently attended Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day at the State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois. Over 700 FFA Members gathered at the state capitol to talk to legislators about their love for agriculture and the FFA. South Central FFA Members arrived in the State Capitol to help create agriculture commodity baskets that would then be given to all legislators.
After the baskets were created, all FFA members gathered on the steps of the capitol for a group photo.The South Central FFA members then continued their busy day at the capitol by meeting senator Jason Plummer, representative Blaine Wilhour, and representative Darren Bailey. The South Central FFA members had not met their local legislators before, and this was a great opportunity for each FFA member to meet the legislators and find out a little bit more of what their job at the capitol really is.
FFA members then proceeded to the Senate’s session. Members enjoyed sitting in the balcony and watching the Senators work and even had the opportunity to walk on the Senate floor, thanks to the generosity of Senator Jason Plummer. FFA members from South Central. South Central FFA Members that attended this event included Chezney Robb, Chloe Smith, Sen. Jason Plummer, Alexis Cowger, Cotter Hiestand, Alec Langley, Dennis Wollin, Eli Arenas, Levi Hanks, Taylor Jenne, Alyssa Gauger, Morgan Robb, Macy Donoho.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.