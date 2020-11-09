On Oct. 23, eight South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Land Use Career Development Event hosted by the South Central FFA Adviser T.J. Bolin.
Members who participated were Dennis Wollin, Eli Arenas, Alec Langley, Mitchell Brauer, Kyla Engel, Hailey Shuler, Max Magnus and Riley Schaal. The event was held at his property in rural Alma, where five soil pits were dug for judging including one practice pit.
Participants have to identify soil structure, soil slope, color and texture, along with the possible uses and restrictions of the soil.
Schools that attended were Greenville, Vandalia, Ramsey, Pana, Mulberry Grove, Hillsboro and Morrisonville. South Central placed fifth place as a team, and Dennis Wollin placed 12th individually.
