South Central FBLA students attend State Leadership Conference

South Central High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the annual State Leadership Conference April 14-15 in Springfield at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Over 1,550 members, advisers and guests registered for this year’s conference with most in attendance. A total of 69 chapters from around the State of Illinois had members competing.
The conference had over 70 competitive events, including objective tests covering a wide variety of business topics from Accounting to Cyber Security to Personal Finance to Securities and Investments.
The conference also had role play events with case studies such as Marketing, Help Desk and Hospitality Management, as well as computer-skills testing such as Spreadsheet Application and Word Processing.
Speaking and interview events included Public and Impromptu Speaking, Job Interview and Future Business Leader (FBL).
Pre-made projects with live presentations included Community Service, Digital Animation, Website Design and Introduction to Business Presentation; and there were solely presentation events such as Sales Presentation and Business Ethics.
The National Leadership Conference will be in Atlanta, Georgia, June 29-July 2.
The following South Central High School FBLA members attended and competed at the conference: Lucian Amos, Business Law; Lucas Bursott, Introduction to Business Concepts; Brooke Cowger, Accounting I; Lauren Jenne and Kiyara Miller, Marketing; Elizabeth Meyer, Introduction to Marketing Concepts; Jalynn Mitchell, Introduction to Marketing Concepts; Samantha Morse, Sports and Entertainment Management; Kathleen Roberts; Emma Runge, Agribusiness; Landon Smith, Advertising; Megan Yates, Health Care Administration.
Lynn Riehm, adviser, accompanied the students.
South Central had four students who placed in the top 10 in the state in their events. They were Lauren Jenne and Kiyara Miller, 10th place, Marketing; Elizabeth Meyer, fifth place, Introduction to Marketing Concepts; and Lucas Bursott, first place, Introduction to Business Concepts. Lucas has qualified to compete at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
