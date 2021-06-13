Members of the South Central FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the South Central FFA chapter.
State Star in Agricultural Placement Finalist - District 4: Cotter Hiestand is the son of Darrin and Angie Hiestand of Alma. Cotter is a member of the South Central FFA Chapter and his FFA adviser is T.J. Bolin. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience, Cotter works at his local John Deere dealership, Riechmann Bros LLC in Farina. His main responsibility is to diagnose and troubleshoot farm equipment and machinery for problems. Cotter practices all safety precautions when working on equipment to keep himself and his co-workers out of harm's way. Cotter plans to go through the John Deere Tech program at Lake Land College and continue working as an agricultural technician.
2021-2022 Section 19 President: Dennis Wollin was installed as the President of Illinois FFA's Section 19. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2021-2022 Illinois State Officer Team.
Outstanding Chapter Reporter Award: Eli Arenas was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter reporters in the state for exemplary dedication and diligence in communicating with chapter members and the local media. The award is sponsored by Illinois Agri-News.
Turf Grass Management State Proficiency Winner: Alec Langley is the son of Darren and Mary Ellen Langley of Farina. Alec is a member of the South Central FFA Chapter and his FFA adviser is T.J. Bolin. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience, Alec started a mowing business and manages 10 yards in his community. The number of yards has increased over the years, and he has learned how to perform proper maintenance on his mowing equipment. Alec works safely by wearing safety glasses and noise-canceling headphones while on the job. He strives to keep his customers happy by doing extra work like raking leaves and picking up sticks.
