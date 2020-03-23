South Central competes in Envirothon

Members of the South Central FFA attended the District 13 Land Use Envirothon CDE competition March 10 at Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon.
Two teams represented South Central FFA. Both teams consisted of five members and were tested on five different elements of the environment. Soils, Forestry, Wildlife, Aquatics and a fifth area that changes each year. This year, the fifth topic was on "Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions" and the effects of agriculture.
South Central Team 1 placed first in Marion County and third overall and South Central Team 2 placed second in Marion county and ninth overall. South Central Team 1 consisted of Eli Arenas, Morgan Robb, Dennis Wollin, Alec Langley and Brandt Hiestand. South Central Team 2 consisted of Mason Robb, Cotter Hiestand, Alexis Cowger, Adrianna Horton and Andrew Lybarger.
