South Central competes at Land Use Envirothon

South Central FFA members who participated are, back row, from left, Jacob Hilmes, Blaze Courson, Mitchell Brauer, Brandt Hiestand, Chase Thompson and Eli Arenas; front row, from left, Hailey Shuler, Alec Langley, Dennis Wollin and Morgan Robb.

Members of the South Central FFA Chapter attended the Land Use Envirothon CDE competition March 8 at Veterans Park in Mt.Vernon.

Two teams represented South Central FFA. Both teams consisted of five members and were tested on five different elements of the environment: Soils, Forestry, Wildlife, Aquatics and a fifth area that changes each year. This year the fifth topic was Waste to Resources. The students prepared and learned about these different areas.

South Central Team 1 placed first in Marion County and placed first overall and South Central Team 2 placed third in Marion county and 18th overall. South Central Team 1 consisted of Eli Arenas, Morgan Robb, Dennis Wollin, Alec Langley and Brandt Hiestand. South Central Team 2 consisted of Jacob Hilmes, Mitchell Brauer, Blaze Courson, Hailey Shuler and Chase Thompson. South Central Team 1 will compete at the state level in May.

