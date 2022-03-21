South Central competes at Land Use Envirothon

Members of the South Central FFA Chapter attended the Land Use Envirothon CDE competition March 8 at Veterans Park in Mt.Vernon.
Two teams represented South Central FFA. Both teams consisted of five members and were tested on five different elements of the environment: Soils, Forestry, Wildlife, Aquatics and a fifth area that changes each year. This year the fifth topic was Waste to Resources. The students prepared and learned about these different areas.
South Central Team 1 placed first in Marion County and placed first overall and South Central Team 2 placed third in Marion county and 18th overall. South Central Team 1 consisted of Eli Arenas, Morgan Robb, Dennis Wollin, Alec Langley and Brandt Hiestand. South Central Team 2 consisted of Jacob Hilmes, Mitchell Brauer, Blaze Courson, Hailey Shuler and Chase Thompson. South Central Team 1 will compete at the state level in May.
