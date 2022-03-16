South Central FFA Chapter had an eventful National FFA Week.
The chapter completed multiple community service activities and hosted many events throughout the duration of the week and beyond due to an ice storm causing events to be postponed to the following week.
South Central FFA members partnered with Mission South Central and helped build and install several ramps for people in need around the area. Chapter members attended church together at the Farina United Methodist Church, had a chapter bowling night at Salem Bowl, hosted a prayer around the flagpole at the high school, hosted a Greenhand Workshop for first-year FFA members, presented Ag in the Classroom lessons to elementary students, hosted a trivia night at Kinmundy Christian Church, partnered with the Salem Elks Lodge and hosted a chicken dinner, hosted a free breakfast for school faculty and community members, had Drive Your Tractor to School Day at the high school, hosted Ag Olympics in the gym for the entire student body, and had many schoolwide-themed dress-up days.
The events coordinated by the South Central FFA Chapter would not have been possible without the support received from the community.
