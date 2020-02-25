The South Central FFA chapter is located in the small town of Farina.
Although our town is small, our FFA chapter is booming with activity. We have 48 active members, and a seven-person officer team. Serving in each position is president Victoria Iler, vice president; Cotter Hiestand, secretary; Macy Donoho, sentinel; Alec Langley, historian; Taylor Jenne; and reporter Dennis Wollin.
For FFA week, we had an action-packed agenda. On Sunday, our members were all invited to attend St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Peter, and afterward go out for breakfast. Monday we had “Here by the Shield of Friendship Day,” for which members were encouraged to dress as duos with other members. On Tuesday, we had “Greenhand Day,” in which first-year members had their hands painted green, and after school the officer team had a workshop just for the greenhands. Wednesday was “Here by the Flag Day,” during which members cooked breakfast for school faculty and other community members. On Thursday, we will have “Here by the Ear of Corn Day,” for which members will dress in national blue and corn gold. Friday will be “Here by the Plow Day,” which allows members the opportunity to drive their tractors to school. To finish off the week on Saturday, members are invited to a bowling night at the Salem bowling alley.
South Central FFA is having its annual chapter banquet on March 7, during which members will be recognized for every CDE they have competed in this year, and our new officers will be installed.
South Central FFA chapter members, Alec Langley, Carter Holmes, Chezney Robb, Taylor Jenne and Morgan Robb attended the annual 212-degree conference in Decatur Feb. 7 and 8.
This conference is an activity of the National FFA Organization made possible by title sponsors as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. This two-day event is focused on student development and helps FFA members become aware of all aspects of personal growth. Students attended sessions on mental, emotional, physical and social growth, and left with a personal plan for self-improvement.
212 degrees — the temperature at which water boils — focuses on taking students to the boiling point of personal leadership. At 211 degrees, water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level.
Recently, South Central FFA members attended star interviews in Vandalia.
Eli Arenas, Alec Langley and Dennis Wollin won section star greenhand in their respected areas. Eli Arenas placed first in star business, Alec Langley placed first in star placement, and Dennis Wollin placed first in star farmer.
Mason Robb and Dawson Carter have been recommended to receive their state degrees. This is the highest honor bestowed by Illinois FFA. Only 3% of all FFA members attain it.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
T.J. Bolin
South Central FFA Adviser
