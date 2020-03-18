South Central celebrates FFA Week

Feb. 23 through 29 marked South Central FFA’s celebration of National FFA week.
On Sunday, members of the chapter were invited to kick off the week by worshiping at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Monday was Here by the Shield of Friendship day. Everyone dressed in partners as well as groups. Monday night FFA members assisted with parking cars when the school hosted a girls sectional game that evening.
Tuesday was Greenhand Day. Members dressed in Green, and the officer team had a chapter Greenhand Workshop, where Illinois FFA state officers Lane Harvey, vice president, and later Collin White, secretary, came to participate.
Wednesday was Here by the Flag Day. Members dressed in patriotic fashion and hosted a community and teacher breakfast before school.
Thursday was Here by the ear of Corn Day. FFA members wore official dress and chapter shirts.
Friday was Here by the Plow day or Farmer day. Members dressed as farmers and also drive a tractor to school that day. Sixteen tractors in were in the school parking lot that day. There also was a school-wide assembly, where the FFA hosted an Ag Olympics competition for all of the students.
Saturday was "Bowling with Bolin." Members were invited to go bowling at the Salem bowling alley.
