South Central attends national FFA convention

South Central FFA spent five days at The FFA National Convention Oct. 25 through 29.
All members across the United States come together at the Indianapolis Convention Center and the Lucas Oil Stadium. The convention features a mega store for members to shop, an expo full of vendors, and sessions to watch the National Officer team and awards.
Along with the convention, there are many different CDEs competed at the national level. South Central had a team make it to that level. Four members competed in multiple events for the Enviromental Science CDE: Hailey Shuler, Morgan Robb, Keira Langley and Wyatt Iler. The team earned the bronze rank.
Another big accomplishment for South Central FFA was Cotter Hiestand receiving his American Degree, the highest rank in FFA.
The officers gave some of their opinions on the National Convention. They hope that sharing their experience will encourage others to go.
"I think National Convention is a life-changing experience. It really shows you what FFA is and how greatly it impacts our country. You get to meet all these amazing people and see so many different agriculture things! I definitely recommend people to go and see what it's all about," said Keira Langley, FFA Reporter.
"I believe that everyone should have an opportunity to attend National Convention. It is an eye-opening experience that you will never forget and a great opportunity to learn and experience what FFA is about," said Evan Hoover, FFA Sentinel.
"National FFA Convention is one of my favorite events the chapter attends. It's such an awesome experience to see almost 70,000 members come together like a family because we ALL believe in one common thing, agriculture." said Morgan Robb, FFA Historian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.