South Central advances in Proficiency competition

Back row, from left, are Haylie Brown, Alex Hawkey, Cotter Hiestand, Dennis Wollin, Eli Arenas; front row, Morgan Robb, Jacob Hilmes, Hailey Shuler, Victoria Iler, Alec Langley.

On Feb. 23, several South Central FFA members competed in the Section 19 Proficiency Awards competition in Vandalia.

This competition involved judging of the members’ Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) record books in their respected areas, and the judges choosing the winner for each area.

The members' Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) record book areas that they are advancing in are:

  • Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Placement — Cotter Hiestand
  • Vegetable Production — Dennis Wollin
  • Diversified Horticulture — Eli Arenas
  • Turf Grass Management — Alec Langley
  • Forage Production — Alex Hawkey
  • Ag Services Placement — Haylie Brown
  • Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management — Jacob Hilmes
  • Poultry Production — Morgan Robb
  • Diversified Livestock — Hailey Shuler
  • Ag Sales Placement — Victoria Iler 

All of these first-place winners will advance to the district competition during the week of March 9-11.

Tags

Trending Video