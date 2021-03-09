South Central advances in Proficiency competition

On Feb. 23, several South Central FFA members competed in the Section 19 Proficiency Awards competition in Vandalia.
This competition involved judging of the members’ Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) record books in their respected areas, and the judges choosing the winner for each area.
The members' Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) record book areas that they are advancing in are:
- Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Placement — Cotter Hiestand
- Vegetable Production — Dennis Wollin
- Diversified Horticulture — Eli Arenas
- Turf Grass Management — Alec Langley
- Forage Production — Alex Hawkey
- Ag Services Placement — Haylie Brown
- Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management — Jacob Hilmes
- Poultry Production — Morgan Robb
- Diversified Livestock — Hailey Shuler
- Ag Sales Placement — Victoria Iler
All of these first-place winners will advance to the district competition during the week of March 9-11.
