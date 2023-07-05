Sophia Seagle receives Dorothy Stier U of I Memorial Scholarship

PEO Chapter NF announced that Sophia Seagle is the recipient of the Dorothy Stier University of Illinois Memorial Scholarship.
Sophia is a graduate of St. Anthony High School and will be studying animal sciences at the University of Illinois.
This scholarship is open to any female graduate of Effingham High School or St. Anthony High School who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Members of the local PEO Sisterhood Chapter NF serve on the selection committee for the scholarship that honors Stier as a past member of the club.
The University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, contact the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-5409
PEO is a Philanthropic Education Organization that promotes continuing education for women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.