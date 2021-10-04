Sooeyfest Bat Booth winners announced

Winners of the Bat Booth door prizes at the Neoga Sooeyfest were:
Magenta 5 bat detector — Dianna Hernandez
Pigs in a Blanket — Daniel Purcell
Bat pop-its — Graham Glanzer, Jessica Wernsing, Skyla Paden and Vanessa Banning
Pig Kitchen Timer — Megan Sherman
Bat Lanyards — MacKenzie White and Andrea Baker
Bat book — Fox Tordoff
Mini Bat Bag — Annabel Broome
Thanks to all of the volunteers who jumped in to help. People came from Charleston, Mattoon, Lerna, Effingham, Newton and Funkhouser to listen to the bat presentation. More information about bats can be found at batcon.org and Illinoisbats.org.
