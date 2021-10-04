Sooeyfest Bat Booth winners announced

Miss Neoga Chloe Haarman and Miss Pre-Teen Emma Jo Haarman draw names for door prizes.

Winners of the Bat Booth door prizes at the Neoga Sooeyfest were:

Magenta 5 bat detector — Dianna Hernandez

Pigs in a Blanket — Daniel Purcell

Bat pop-its — Graham Glanzer, Jessica Wernsing, Skyla Paden and Vanessa Banning

Pig Kitchen Timer — Megan Sherman

Bat Lanyards — MacKenzie White and Andrea Baker

Bat book — Fox Tordoff

Mini Bat Bag — Annabel Broome

Thanks to all of the volunteers who jumped in to help. People came from Charleston, Mattoon, Lerna, Effingham, Newton and Funkhouser to listen to the bat presentation. More information about bats can be found at batcon.org and Illinoisbats.org.

