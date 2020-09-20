After much consideration, the Sons of the American Legion have finalized the decisions on the 2020 Veterans Day Program.
Flags on the Square
The flags will still be displayed on the square on Veterans Day as in years past, weather pending. Details regarding submission of flags, preparing, placing/removing, folding, and pick up of the flags will be provided at a date closer to the event via social, digital and traditional media outlets.
People are still encouraged and welcome to meander around the courthouse lawn observing the flags as in years past. Please try to social distance.
Flag Stenciling
If you have a flag in need of stenciling contact Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185 or Jeanne Wagner at 618-783-3722.
Veteran's Day Program
With the COVID-19 restrictions in place and given the varying ages of the community who attend the annual event, it has been determined having an in-person Veterans Day program is not feasible this year. Instead, the Sons of the American Legion, along with Jasper Unit 1 and various community members, are working together to prerecord a Veterans Day program to be released for viewing on Veterans Day via YouTube.
More details on this will be available in the future via social, digital and traditional media outlets.
For this video, we are requesting people send in pictures of their veteran with the following information:
- Veteran's name
- Time of Service (example: Korean War, peace time, World War II, etc.) These can be emailed to Jasper County Daily News at jcdailynews@gmail.com. If you need your picture scanned in, call 618-783-9405 and we can make arrangements to get this done.
On Veterans Day, Jasper County State's Attorney Chad Miller will go live on Facebook. During this live event, he will speak a few words and the volleys will be fired. It is requested for people to not attend this live portion in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This video will be on Facebook live for immediate viewing, as well as uploaded to YouTube after the event is over.
In addition to being placed on YouTube, there will be an option to assist the Sons of the American Legion by purchasing a DVD including the prerecorded video and the Facebook live video.
Ham and Bean Lunch
The Ham and Bean Lunch will be canceled for this year. Since this is the main fundraiser for the Sons, the proceeds from the DVD sales of the Veterans Day events will help offset this loss.
