As everyone is adjusting to a virtual campus, Lake Land College is pulling together to maintain the sense of community among faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Lake Land College Student Life organizations have planned several fun and entertaining activities to keep members of the Lake Land College community in touch with one another.
In addition to these events, Lake Land College is hosting a competition via the popular social media platform TikTok. To participate, students, faculty, staff and alumni need only post a video of themselves wearing their Lake Land College gear with the hashtag #LakerNationTikTokTakeover and tag the Lake Land College TikTok page @LakeLandCollegeIL.
The videos should show what Lake Land College community members are doing to keep busy during this unprecedented time. Singing, dancing and lip-syncing are all welcome, and participants are urged to be as creative as they like.
Students are advised to follow the college’s Student Code of Conduct and avoid instances of profanity and/or inappropriate conduct.
Three winners will be chosen to receive a $20 dollar Amazon gift card. The contest will run through April 17, and the winners will be notified via TikTok on April 20.
For more fun opportunities to engage with the Lake Land College community, follow on the official “Lake Land College” Facebook page, on TikTok at @LakeLandCollegeIL, on Instagram at “lakelandcollegeil,” on Twitter at “@LakeLandBuzz” and on YouTube at “Lake Land College.” For more information email mpr2@lakelandcollege.edu.
