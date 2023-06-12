Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced that it has awarded 55 students with the John L, Harry L, and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.
Among those awarded were dependents of Windsor High School alumni from Stewardson-Strasburg High School: Abbie Kelly, Maggie Kelly, Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg.
The Harry L. and John L. Smysor Charitable Trust was previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farmland values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Smysor family’s intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Windsor High School graduates. In May 2019, the Smysor charitable trust was dissolved, and the assets were transferred to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managing permanent and nonpermanent funds for the benefit of southeastern Illinois. As a publicly supported charity, the Community Foundation can ensure a perpetual source of scholarships for seniors and graduates of Windsor High School, as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
