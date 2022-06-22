Smoke on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off to feature Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-elected artist Michael Charles and His Band will be headlining the Smoke on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off Saturday, July 16, 6-9 p.m.
Willow Ridge Winery is hosting the free annual event, which will raise money for saving orphaned animals in Shelbyville.
Michael Charles and His Band will take concert-goers on a guitar-driven journey through 39 years and 38 releases of original music.
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Charles came to America at the behest of Buddy Guy’s management to perform at Guy’s legendary club in Chicago. After numerous trips back to his homeland, he decided to make America his home and never looked back. Now almost three decades later, this 10-time Grammy-elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist continues to tour the entire USA, Canada and Australia. In 2022, his 15th annual tour will once again take him to the far corners of the USA, Canada and Australia.
The winery is located at 1796 N 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.
