World Sleep Day was March 19. Good sleep is important at any age. Experts think that when you sleep, your brain gets rid of things you don’t need. When you don’t get enough sleep, plaque-like substances build up. Sleep also helps you learn and store memories. And research shows you’re more likely to have problems doing those things if you have disturbed sleep.
Having good sleep and the right amount of sleep is important for these reasons according to healthline.com:
1. Poor sleep is linked to higher body weight.
2. Good sleepers tend to eat fewer calories.
3. Good sleep can improve concentration and productivity.
4. Good sleep can maximize athletic performance.
5. Poor sleepers have a greater risk for heart disease and stroke.
6. Sleep affects glucose metabolism and type 2 diabetes risk.
7. Poor sleep is linked to depression.
8. Good sleep improves your immune function.
9. Poor sleep is linked to increased inflammation.
10. Sleep affects emotions and social interactions.
Also, according to webmd.com, some sleep disorders have a tie to dementia. One of the sleep disorders is insomnia, which is a lack of sleep that isn’t caused by something else, like depression or drug use. Another is obstructed sleep apnea (OSA), which is when the muscles in your throat relax while you sleep causing you to not breathe well and your brain to not get enough oxygen. Researchers have also found that too little or too much sleep can cause cognitive decline. Seven to eight hours is the optimum sleep time.
Something I found interesting from worldsleepday.org was there are two processes that regulate both the timing and length of sleep: circadian regulation (process C) and homeostatic control (process S).
Circadian regulation refers to our internal clock, regulated by a part of our brain called the hypothalamus. This clock regulates and controls the 24-hour sleep-wake cycle by the influence of light and melatonin. Melatonin is produced in the absence of light or during evening hours and promotes sleep. In the presence of light, melatonin production ceases, signaling our brain that it is daytime and we need to wake up. Our behavior can override these natural signals with bright lights at night, delaying sleep.
Homeostatic control (process S) promotes sleep based on the previous amount of time that we spend awake. During wakefulness, our brain accumulates substances that promote sleep, and when we sleep these substances are cleared up and we feel alert again. If we take a nap in the afternoon, we deplete the sleep promoting substances and we are not able to fall asleep at a reasonable time in the evening.
World Sleep society recommends the following 10 steps to achieve healthy sleep:
1. Fix a bedtime and an awakening time.
2. If you are in the habit of taking a nap, do not exceed 45 minutes of daytime sleep.
3. Avoid excessive alcohol ingestion four hours before bedtime and do not smoke.
4. Avoid caffeine six hours before bedtime.
5. Avoid heavy, spicy or sugary foods four hours before bedtime.
6. Exercise regularly, but not right before bed.
7. Use comfortable bedding.
8. Find a comfortable temperature setting for sleeping and keep the room well ventilated.
9. Block out all distracting noise and eliminate as much light as possible.
10. Reserve the bed for sleep. Don’t use the bed as an office or workroom.
In honor of #WorldSleepDay, the Calm Calendar has designed the March Calendar to help you cultivate helpful sleep habits and get the rest you need. There are 31 ideas you may want to try to get a restful, healthy night’s sleep. The link to the calendar is calm.com/blog/march-2021-calm-calendar?utm_medium=email&utm_source=lifecycle&utm_campaign=newyear01172021.
Shannon Nosbisch is co-founder of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness.
