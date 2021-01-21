Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated.
Altamont
Elizabeth Anne Biggs, Exercise Science, BS
Samuel Edward Childerson, Business Economics and Finance, BS
Sara Gabriela Flores Madrid, Industrial Engineering, BS
Rachel Lynn Grobengieser, Nursing, BS
Libby Chylene Heiser, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Tinley Marie Mette, Nursing, BS
Joshua David Miller, Accountancy, BSA
Shelbi Morgan Stone, Nursing, BS
Haileigh A. Verdeyen, Psychology, BS
Caitlyn Faye White, Nursing, BS
Beecher City
Benson Jacob Buzzard, Chemistry, BS
Brownstown
Jacob Wayne Bloemker, Business Administration, BS
Kyrstyn Miquel Fitch, Undeclared
Dieterich
Jacob Shane Beckman, Electrical Engineering, BS
Jessica Drees, Accountancy, BSA
Evan A. Kuhl, Business Administration, BS
Travis Bradley Niemerg, Electrical Engineering, BS
Lee Joseph Nosbisch, Undeclared
Brooke Brianne Shoemaker, Biological Sciences, BS
Edgewood
Beau Dylan Glen Manuel, Industrial Engineering, BS
Adam Jeffrey Mayhaus, Business Administration, MBA
Effingham
Sophia Jean Ballard, Applied Communication Studies, BS
Jaelyn Grace Boone, Undeclared
Tyler Donald Broom, Exercise Science, BS
Saidee Leann Bushur, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Wittni Rene Cotton, Theater & Dance, BA
Margaret Eleanor Deters, English, BA
Ethyn Isaiah Dust, Psychology, BS
Kayla Nicole Herzing, Nursing, BS
Camryn Marie Heuerman, Elementary Education, BS
Megan Marie Hodge, English, BA
Hailey Sue Hoelscher, Nursing, BS
Madeline Marlene Hoene, Biological Sciences, BS
Kaitlyn R. Holste, Nursing, BS
Kaylee Ellen Horn, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Leah Marie Jansen, Nursing, BS
Anna Elizabeth Jones, Nursing, BS
Meredith Elaine Kull, Early Childhood Education, BS
Wyatt Lee Lawrence, Psychology, BS
Luke Jeffrey Ludwig, Undeclared
Trent Robert Mette, Computer Science, BS
Allison Grace Niebrugge, Nursing, BS
Zeel Hitesh Patel, Undeclared
Avery Grayson Rogers, Undeclared
Mitchell McKinley Sager, English, BA
Skyler Dawn Schafer, Undeclared
Abigail R. Schmidt, Elementary Education, BS
Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Claire Elizabeth Wortman, Accountancy, BSA
Greenup
Jenna Lynn McMechan, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Hannah Rae Puckett, Social Work, BSW
Jewett
Ryley Joseph Brown, Undeclared
Kinmundy
Karli Janise Rose, Biological Sciences, BS
Louisville
Reese Collin Blank, Business Administration, BS
Jennifer Grace Streif, Business Administration, BS
Dalton Jason-Douglas Wood, Electrical Engineering, BS
Mason
Keidron Nicole Duckwitz, Nursing, BS
Rebecca Marie Kuhns, Nursing, BS
Newton
Brycen James Dhom, Electrical Engineering, BS
Emily Ann Dion, Undeclared
Kelsey Ann Helmink, Nursing, BS
Cathryn Jane Homan, Exercise Science, BS
Kaylie Lee Houser, Psychology, BS
Cali Elaine Johnson, Business Administration, BS
Tucker James Rieman, Undeclared
Taylor Dawn Smith, Mathematical Studies, BS
Brett Tyler Woodard, Mechatronics & Robotics Engr, BS
Lesley Ann Woods, Mathematical Studies, BS
Aidan N. Wright, Undeclared
Claudia Michelle Zuber, Undeclared
St. Elmo
Wade William Ireland, Civil Engineering, BS
Cassidy Caroline Moss, Undeclared
Ste. Marie
Grace Anne Hartrich, Elementary Education, BS
Shelbyville
Evan Matlock, Undeclared
Sigel
Travis Allen Wendt, Undeclared
Stewardson
Maria Genevieve Gentry, Accountancy, BSA
Teutopolis
Emma Louise Beckman, Psychology, BS
Mikayla Daniel Blankenship, Psychology, BS
Charis N. Coventry, Nursing, BS
Michael Christopher Deters, Accountancy, BSA
Mitchell Thomas Deters, Elementary Education, BS
Joseph Bernard Esker, Civil Engineering, BS
Mitchel John Hardiek, Civil Engineering, BS
Claire M. Hemmen, Business Administration, BS
Mitchell Lawrence Jansen, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Madison Hope Magee, Business Administration, BS
Heather Rose Miller, Business Administration, BS
Allie Marie Niebrugge, Business Administration, BS
Maci Rose Rieman, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Beth Ann Schabbing, Social Work, BSW
Abigail Christina Schmidt, Undeclared
Leah Breanne Schumacher, Nursing, BS
Maria Robyn Vonderheide, Business Administration, BS
Mathew Jude Weber, Construction Management, BS
Toledo
Breanna M. Booker, Sociology, BS
Megan Camille Walsh, Anthropology, BS
Watson
Kaleb Andrew Blake, Psychology, BS
Kierstin Lee Cornell, Early Childhood Education, BS
Willow Hill
Alyssa Ann Diaz, Biological Sciences, BS
