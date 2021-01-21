Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated.

Altamont

Elizabeth Anne Biggs, Exercise Science, BS

Samuel Edward Childerson, Business Economics and Finance, BS

Sara Gabriela Flores Madrid, Industrial Engineering, BS

Rachel Lynn Grobengieser, Nursing, BS

Libby Chylene Heiser, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Tinley Marie Mette, Nursing, BS

Joshua David Miller, Accountancy, BSA

Shelbi Morgan Stone, Nursing, BS

Haileigh A. Verdeyen, Psychology, BS

Caitlyn Faye White, Nursing, BS

Beecher City

Benson Jacob Buzzard, Chemistry, BS

Brownstown

Jacob Wayne Bloemker, Business Administration, BS

Kyrstyn Miquel Fitch, Undeclared

Dieterich

Jacob Shane Beckman, Electrical Engineering, BS

Jessica Drees, Accountancy, BSA

Evan A. Kuhl, Business Administration, BS

Travis Bradley Niemerg, Electrical Engineering, BS

Lee Joseph Nosbisch, Undeclared

Brooke Brianne Shoemaker, Biological Sciences, BS

Edgewood

Beau Dylan Glen Manuel, Industrial Engineering, BS

Adam Jeffrey Mayhaus, Business Administration, MBA

Effingham

Sophia Jean Ballard, Applied Communication Studies, BS

Jaelyn Grace Boone, Undeclared

Tyler Donald Broom, Exercise Science, BS

Saidee Leann Bushur, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Wittni Rene Cotton, Theater & Dance, BA

Margaret Eleanor Deters, English, BA

Ethyn Isaiah Dust, Psychology, BS

Kayla Nicole Herzing, Nursing, BS

Camryn Marie Heuerman, Elementary Education, BS

Megan Marie Hodge, English, BA

Hailey Sue Hoelscher, Nursing, BS

Madeline Marlene Hoene, Biological Sciences, BS

Kaitlyn R. Holste, Nursing, BS

Kaylee Ellen Horn, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Leah Marie Jansen, Nursing, BS

Anna Elizabeth Jones, Nursing, BS

Meredith Elaine Kull, Early Childhood Education, BS

Wyatt Lee Lawrence, Psychology, BS

Luke Jeffrey Ludwig, Undeclared

Trent Robert Mette, Computer Science, BS

Allison Grace Niebrugge, Nursing, BS

Zeel Hitesh Patel, Undeclared

Avery Grayson Rogers, Undeclared

Mitchell McKinley Sager, English, BA

Skyler Dawn Schafer, Undeclared

Abigail R. Schmidt, Elementary Education, BS

Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Claire Elizabeth Wortman, Accountancy, BSA

Greenup

Jenna Lynn McMechan, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Hannah Rae Puckett, Social Work, BSW

Jewett

Ryley Joseph Brown, Undeclared

Kinmundy

Karli Janise Rose, Biological Sciences, BS

Louisville

Reese Collin Blank, Business Administration, BS

Jennifer Grace Streif, Business Administration, BS

Dalton Jason-Douglas Wood, Electrical Engineering, BS

Mason

Keidron Nicole Duckwitz, Nursing, BS

Rebecca Marie Kuhns, Nursing, BS

Newton

Brycen James Dhom, Electrical Engineering, BS

Emily Ann Dion, Undeclared

Kelsey Ann Helmink, Nursing, BS

Cathryn Jane Homan, Exercise Science, BS

Kaylie Lee Houser, Psychology, BS

Cali Elaine Johnson, Business Administration, BS

Tucker James Rieman, Undeclared

Taylor Dawn Smith, Mathematical Studies, BS

Brett Tyler Woodard, Mechatronics & Robotics Engr, BS

Lesley Ann Woods, Mathematical Studies, BS

Aidan N. Wright, Undeclared

Claudia Michelle Zuber, Undeclared

St. Elmo

Wade William Ireland, Civil Engineering, BS

Cassidy Caroline Moss, Undeclared

Ste. Marie

Grace Anne Hartrich, Elementary Education, BS

Shelbyville

Evan Matlock, Undeclared

Sigel

Travis Allen Wendt, Undeclared

Stewardson

Maria Genevieve Gentry, Accountancy, BSA

Teutopolis

Emma Louise Beckman, Psychology, BS

Mikayla Daniel Blankenship, Psychology, BS

Charis N. Coventry, Nursing, BS

Michael Christopher Deters, Accountancy, BSA

Mitchell Thomas Deters, Elementary Education, BS

Joseph Bernard Esker, Civil Engineering, BS

Mitchel John Hardiek, Civil Engineering, BS

Claire M. Hemmen, Business Administration, BS

Mitchell Lawrence Jansen, Mechanical Engineering, BS

Madison Hope Magee, Business Administration, BS

Heather Rose Miller, Business Administration, BS

Allie Marie Niebrugge, Business Administration, BS

Maci Rose Rieman, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Beth Ann Schabbing, Social Work, BSW

Abigail Christina Schmidt, Undeclared

Leah Breanne Schumacher, Nursing, BS

Maria Robyn Vonderheide, Business Administration, BS

Mathew Jude Weber, Construction Management, BS

Toledo

Breanna M. Booker, Sociology, BS

Megan Camille Walsh, Anthropology, BS

Watson

Kaleb Andrew Blake, Psychology, BS

Kierstin Lee Cornell, Early Childhood Education, BS

Willow Hill

Alyssa Ann Diaz, Biological Sciences, BS

