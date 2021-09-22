SIUC honoring Hartke family

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Saluki Families of the Year for 2021 are the Taylor Hartke family of Teutopolis and the Terielle Glasper family of O’Fallon.
Both will receive prize packages and special recognition during SIU’s Saluki Family Weekend, set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26.
New Student Programs is honoring two special families: a “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year – that’s a family in which at least one parent or guardian is an SIU Carbondale alumnus – and a “non-legacy” Saluki family of the year.
Dozens of entries
There were 56 entries in the competition this year with 22 coming from legacy families and 34 non-legacy families.
“We had a strong pool of candidates, so I know it was a hard decision for the committee,” Rachel Brewster, associate director of New Student Programs, said.
A committee comprised of campus constituents selected the winners on the basis of creativity, family support, enthusiasm and execution.
Hartke family includes several SIU alumni
Taylor Hartke is a senior agricultural communications major specializing in agricultural communications who transferred to SIU from Lake Land College. She is a part of a set of quadruplets and two of her three brothers are Salukis, too. Garrett is a senior crop, soil and environmental management major and Alex earned his agribusiness economics degree earlier this year. All three have been very active at SIU, holding on-campus jobs and getting involved in organizations including Saluki Ambassadors, Agbassadors, Sigma Alpha, Ag Student Advisory Council, Collegiate FFA and Collegiate Farm Bureau.
Taylor won the inaugural Illinois Farm Bureau State Collegiate Discussion meet in 2020, with Alex taking fourth place. Taylor went on to become a Sweet 16 finalist in the American Farm Bureau Collegiate Discussion meet representing Illinois. She is also the recipient of the School of Agricultural Sciences Leadership Scholarship and Transfer Achievement Award.
A former state FFA treasurer, Taylor is a student employee for agricultural sciences, part of the Student Center’s social media team, and has interned with the Illinois Farm Bureau. Alex also received the Transfer Achievement Award and worked in the agricultural advisement office while at SIU. Garrett currently works on the University Farms and is active in SIU’s Block and Bridle student organization.
Their parents, Korrie McCain Hartke and David Hartke also are SIU alumni. Korrie earned a bachelor’s degree in radio and television in 1994 while David completed his bachelor’s degree in animal science the previous year.
The Hartke children have been Salukis since birth, according to Taylor, who notes that the quadruplets accompanied their parents to SIU at the age of five months when their mom marched with the Marching Saluki Alumni Band.
“These visits continued and provided us with opportunities to recognize what being a Saluki meant,” Taylor wrote in her entry. “To be a Saluki is to be resilient, dedicated and loyal. My parents, both proud SIU alumni, live out these qualities even after graduation. They’ve instilled in my brothers and me the need to be resilient in all things we are pursuing, the need to be dedicated to bettering ourselves and the world around us, and the need to be loyal to one another and our commitments. Our parents are still both proud to be the first ones in their families to attend a university and as the next generation, we’re proud to continue that legacy and SIU’s legacy of excellence.”
Commented
