SIUC chancellor speaks at Noon Rotary

The chancellor of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was the guest speaker at the Sept. 25 meeting of Effingham Noon Rotary.
Dr. John Dunn said he "flunked retirement," which is why he is back at the Carbondale school. This is his second term as interim chancellor. He served as the university's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2002 to 2006 and as interim chancellor in 2006 and 2007. He went on to a 10-year career as president of Western Michigan University before retiring last year. He returned to SIUC as interim chancellor on Jan. 1 of this year.
Dunn said work is underway to increase enrollment and said the school has a proud tradition in the region, including more than 2,000 alums in Effingham County.
The Rotary weekly student guest was Will Swingler, son of Brian and Erin Swingler and a senior at St. Anthony High School.
