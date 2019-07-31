Sister Renita Brummer to celebrate 50 years in order

Sister Renita Brummer, OSF (Jeanette) will be celebrating 50 years as a Franciscan Sister of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Isidore parish.
Sister Renita, the daughter of the late Ray and Pauline Brummer of Bishop Creek, professed her vows of poverty, chastity and obedience as a Franciscan Sister in St. Louis on the feast of St. Clare of Assisi on Aug. 12, 1969. Her siblings, Mike Brummer, Kenny Brummer, Betty Zumbahlen,Theresa Funneman, Mark Brummer, and Maria Probst, as well as in-laws and many nieces and nephews, live in the greater Effingham area.
During her 50 years as a Franciscan Sister, she taught at elementary and high school levels in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Illinois, served as Director of Campus Ministry at MS&T in Rolla, Missouri, and was director of Chiara Center, a Franciscan retreat center in Springfield, Illinois. She currently serves as the Minister General of the Franciscan Community at the Order’s headquarters in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Everyone is invited to share in the special Mass at St. Aloysius Church on Aug. 11 and coffee and donuts after Mass.
