Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier to perform at Village Wine

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier with special guest Jaimee Harris will perform at The Loft at Village Wine in Effingham on Sept. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. in support of her recently released album, "Dark Enough to See the Stars" (Thirty Tigers).
The album follows her celebrated debut book, "Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting," and "Rifles & Rosary Beads," her 2018 album that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album and an Album of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association.
On "Dark Enough to See the Stars," Gauthier reveals a different side of her songwriting by offering an optimistic view of herself with songs that celebrate the peace she’s found and the joy of new love.
“I’ve never gone into a romantic love song phase,” Gauthier explains. “I’ve always written about the end of love or the longing for love. It’s certainly not something I ever imagined I was capable of.”
Gauthier also mourns recent losses, including the passings of John Prine, Nanci Griffith and David Olney, who were dear friends and mentors.
Gauthier has earned deep respect and admiration for her thoughtful and introspective songwriting and storytelling amongst fans and fellow artists; Blake Shelton's cover of "I Drink" and Jimmy Buffet's take on "Wheel Inside the Wheel" are just a few examples of the artists who have recorded her songs.
Whether she’s working through her own issues or helping veterans and frontline workers share their experiences, Gauthier has shown her ability to reconstruct trauma into a resolute and communal narrative for the greater good.
In recent years, Gauthier has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, "CBS This Morning," "Fresh Air with Terry Gross," and so much more. The Americana Music Association UK named her International Artist of the Year in 2019.
"Her razor-sharp eye for detail and her commitment to unsentimental self-reflection puts her in a class with greats such as Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and yes, Bob Dylan,” quoted The Los Angeles Times.
For tickets visit simpletix.com/e/mary-gauthier-w-special-guest-jaimee-harri-tickets-111591.
