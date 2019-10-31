Through funding provided by the Public Library Association, Effingham Public Library is partnering with the SIHF Healthcare to host Open Enrollment appointments for Effingham area residents on Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20, at the SIHF Heathcare Office, 900 West Temple Building, A Suite 208.
There’s a lot of confusion about the state of the Affordable Care Act, but comprehensive health coverage including key consumer protections like no discrimination against people with pre-existing health conditions is still available to consumers who need to get covered.
Those who qualify for Marketplace usually qualify for financial assistance which lowers their overall insurance cost. In fact, 85% of current Marketplace enrollees receive a tax credit to help lower their monthly premiums, and most pay less than $100/month for their plan.
To make an appointment to speak with a Certified Insurance Counselor on Nov. 6, 13, or 20 call SIHF Healthcare’s Effingham office at 217-342-0211 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applicants should bring the following information to their appointment:
- Information about your household size
- Mailing addresses for everyone applying for coverage
- Information about everyone applying for coverage, like Social Security Numbers and birth dates
- Information on how you file your taxes
- Employer and income information for every member of your household
- Your best estimate of what your household income will be in 2020
- Policy numbers for any current health plans covering members of your household
- A completed “Employer Coverage Tool” for every job-based plan you or someone in your household is eligible for – HealthCare.gov/downloads/employer-coverage-tool.pdf
- Notices from your current plan that include your plan ID, if you have or had 2019 Marketplace coverage
- Document information for legal immigrants
