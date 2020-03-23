Siemer Milling opens new flour storage facility in Teutopolis

Siemer Milling Company recently opened a new seven-story bulk flour storage facility at its Teutopolis mill.
Production at the new facility began in April 2019, capping off a 12-month construction process.
Built using a slipform concrete construction process, the building “grew” out of the ground at a rate of 11 inches per hour over the course of five days.
The $17 million expansion increases total ﬂour storage capacity at the Teutopolis mill by 375% from 800,000 to 3 million pounds.
This increased capacity allows for storage of three days’ worth of production, as opposed to the previous single-day capacity.
“The capacity for longer runs and storage of larger quantities directly beneﬁts our customers, as well as providing better support for our growing Heat-Treatment division," said Siemer Milling VP of Production David Jansen.
Along with increased storage, the new facility is made up of fully automated systems which is a change from the previous manually operated storage. The use of updated technology provides full traceability and reporting, which allows each order and ingredient to be traced throughout the entire process.
“Siemer Milling is on the cutting edge of technology and is always upgrading equipment to stay ahead of increasing food safety standards,” added Jansen. “An automated high-tech system was something we felt necessary in our commitment to food safety.”
Additional facility innovations include milling equipment manufacturer, Buhler’s latest generation of scales that are 30% more energy efficient and enhancement of precise ﬂour blending, as well as NTEP certiﬁed loadouts for more effective loading of bulk tankers.
Another added value to the bulk storage building is the Quality Assurance Lab within the storage facility. This provides a centralized site for sampling of all orders for quality control testing before being released for shipment to the customer.
To support the company’s commitment to sustainability, the new facility was designed for maximum energy efﬁciency with features such as premium efﬁcient motors, variable frequency drives, LED lighting and variable speed air compressors.
