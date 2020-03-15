Siemer Milling Endowment grants $2,500 to oneighty

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded a $2,500 grant to oneighty.
The grant funds will provide support for youth to attend the Ignite Youth Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. Ignite is a multistate youth conference for student leaders, volunteers and youth workers.
"The goal is for the youth engaged in oneighty to learn leadership skills and how to disciple youth around them," said Karly Wiedman, oneighty facilities manager. "They can take what they learn at this conference and use it at school, sports and in their community. How to lead other youth to Jesus is the ultimate goal. This conference will give them the tools to do so!"
Oneighty is committed to building relationships with students, strengthening character and changing lives. They serve youth of Effingham and surrounding communities by providing a safe and fun environment. Oneighty hosts quarterly events for fourth and fifth grade students, monthly events for sixth through eighth grade students, and a monthly worship night for high school youth.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information on grant opportunities through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, contact Maggie Meylor at 217-342-5413 or Maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org. For more information on oneighty, contact Karly Wiedman at 217-347-7700 or karlywiedman@newhopechurch.cc.
