Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded eight grants totaling $44,790 to the following:
• Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $5,000 to be used for Effingham County Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
• The Study Shoppe received $10,540 for free afterschool programming for students for the 2022-23 school year.
• Immanuel Lutheran Church After School Care received $3,500 for the Immanuel Altamont After School Care Fund.
• Buckeye Friends School received $6,500 for their Let There Be Light project.
• New Hope Church received $5,000 for their Youth Internship Program.
• Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters received $5,000 for Programming and Youth Education.
• FBLA (Eastern Area) Stewardson-Strasburg received $3,000 for the Future Business Leaders of America — Eastern Area Leadership Conference.
• Effingham Child Development Center received $5,000 for Building an Inclusive Center Today for a Better Community Tomorrow.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment for Youth Leadership Development, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support young leaders' development. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $350,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, CEO/President, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
