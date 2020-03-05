Siemer Milling elects David Jansen VP of Production

Siemer Milling Company has elected David Jansen to Vice President of Production.
Jansen is a native of rural Effingham. He graduated from Teutopolis High School in 1992. He has an associate’s degree in electronic engineering technology from Lake Land College. He is also a 2016 graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program and received an Advanced Operative Millers certificate in 1996 from Kansas State University and International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM).
Jansen is currently finishing up a one-year term as IAOM President after being unanimously elected in April of 2019.
Jansen has risen through the ranks of Siemer Milling Company since beginning his career in the maintenance department. His journey continued with promotions to packing and loading supervisor in 1995, followed by assistant production manager in 2001, production manager in 2006, plant manager in 2008, to his current role as Vice President of Production in 2019.
“My role as VP of Production allows me to engage in all aspects of production at our three mills, which includes but is not limited to daily production, personnel, efficiencies, as well as the development of capital improvement projects throughout Siemer Milling Company,” Jansen said.
Such capital projects include the recent installation of a bulk storage facility at the Teutopolis location, as well as planned expansions in both Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and West Harrison, Indiana, facilities.
Jansen resides in Green Creek with his wife, Angie (Niemerg) Jansen, and their two children. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, camping, and working with draft horses.
