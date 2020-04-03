Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has granted $8,630 to Camp New Hope in Neoga, Illinois.
The grant funds will provide support for Camp New Hope’s youth leaders (counselors) to go through the Leader In Me training. This training will help the camp’s youth leaders build good negotiation skills, communication, better socialization, become goal-driven, find good values, think outside-the-box, be open minded to the ideas of others, enhance motivation and find a healthy culture that fosters leadership. More effective leaders will ensure that Camp New Hope is providing the highest quality programming and support for families and individuals with disabilities.
The mission of Camp New Hope is to provide affordable quality programs, exceptional service in a caring environment, and new hope for people who have developmental disabilities while providing parent and family support. Camp New Hope has seven weeks of residential camps and one week of day camps during June and July. In the off-season months, they provide 48-hour respite weekend camps.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.