Sheriff's office raises money for cancer support group

Members of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office raised over $1,500 for Fear Nothing cancer support through “No Shave November."
In October, some patrol sergeants wanted to participate in No Shave November for a good cause. The sergeants and the lieutenants decided each member of the sheriff’s office who wished to participate would pay $10 a week to be excused from shaving. They would also accept donations from the public who noticed they were not shaving, and wanted to also donate.
Niki Hilton, owner of Bladez Salon in Effingham, volunteered to put colored hair extensions in for female officers, so they could participate too. Hilton then donated all of her gratuities from the hair extensions to Fear Nothing.
With that money and a couple of last-minute donations, the total came to $1,660.
"I was pleasantly surprised how many employees at the sheriff’s office participated and donated. It was also heartwarming how many people came forward from the public to support us and this cause, making us feel like a part of the community. This cause is near to my heart, because my immediate family has also been affected," said Sheriff Paul Kuhns. "I want to thank Jodi Waymoth of Fear Nothing, Niki Hilton of Bladez Salon, members of the public who joined in, and the fine men and women of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. This was fun and gave us all a reason to feel like we did a little something extra in our community."
