Shelbyville graduate to perform at Flourishes

Oliver Adamson, a 2022 graduate of Shelbyville High School and the recipient of the Keepers of the Arts Scholarship, will present his talent to the public for Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m. Flourishes is located at 140 ½ E. Main Street in downtown Shelbyville with an elevator to upstairs space.
In his scholarship application, Oliver not only displayed talent in music, but also in dance and drama, three of the five attributes Keepers of the Arts was looking for. He is pursuing that talent through higher education. He has been involved in these arts from a young age in local, Decatur, Lincoln, Champaign and Sullivan performances.
