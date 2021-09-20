Linemen from Shelby Electric Cooperative participated in the annual AIEC Lineman’s Safety Rodeo sponsored by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Seventeen teams from 13 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land Community College linework students participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills linemen use to work safely and efficiently.
Nick Dunaway, Brian Chevalier and Nick Ray represented Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) as a team and Dalton Brown and Luke Brown competed individually at the rodeo, held at the Lincoln Land Community College Lineman Training Grounds in Springfield. They competed against teams from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.
Line personnel competed in five team and individual events: a 40-foot climb, hurt man rescue, H-structure obstacle course, transformer banking and a head-to-head climbing challenge. Apprentice Lineman Dalton Brown finished in second place out of 32 competitors in the individual Transformer Trainer event. Although Construction Superintendent Brian Chevalier was competing as a SEC team member, he did end up finishing third overall in the individual event scoring.
Scores for each event are based on completion time, proper execution of the task and safety. Deductions were made to a team or individual’s overall performance score due to mistakes such as slipping when climbing poles, dropping tools or executing inappropriate procedures or methods.
The co-op serves more than 10,000 meters over 2,200 miles of line in all or parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties. For more information visit shelbyelectric.coop.
