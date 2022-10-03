Line personnel from Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) participated in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo coordinated by the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives (AIEC) on Sept. 28.
Fourteen teams from 12 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility and one team of Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) linework students participated in the friendly competition. The rodeo highlights the skills lineworkers use to work safely and efficiently.
Lineworkers Jamie Sharp, Dalton Brown and Brian Chevalier combined for a three-man team, and Lucas Morse and Luke Brown competed individually to represent SEC at the rodeo, held at the LLCC Line School Yard in Springfield. They competed against teams from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.
Line personnel competed in four team and five individual events: a 40-foot climb, hurt man rescue, H-structure obstacle course, a surprise written exam for the mystery event, and a head-to-head climbing challenge.
Scores for each event are based on completion time, proper execution of the task and safety. Deductions were made to a team or individual’s overall performance score due to mistakes such as slipping when climbing poles, dropping tools or executing inappropriate procedures or methods.
At the end of the day, SEC’s lineworkers earned the top awards. Sharp, Brown and Chevalier won Best Overall Team, and they earned second place in the mystery event and third place in the H-structure obstacle course. Morse won Best Overall Individual and earned first place in the mystery event.
