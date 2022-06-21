Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) consumer members gathered at the Shelby County 4-H Fairgrounds on June 10 for their co-op’s Annual Meeting of Members.
Members heard updates from the co-op’s leadership.
SEC President/CEO Josh Shallenberger provided an update on the co-op. He discussed SEC’s focus on safety pointing out that the co-op has had five years with no lost-time accidents. He also shared information on capital credits, ongoing substation improvements, the upcoming cost of service study, supply chain issues, affordability and reliability.
“We want to provide you with a stable source of power,” Shallenberger said.
He also announced that the co-op will be installing fiber optic cable throughout the service territory.
Board Treasurer Katie Ohmes provided the treasurer’s report saying that SEC is in good financial condition. She explained in 2021, the co-op earned $33 million in sales of electric service and spent $20 million on electric service.
“That means for every dollar the co-op spent, 64 cents were spent to purchase electricity,” Ohmes explained.
After all expenses of running the co-op were paid, the total margins for 2021 added up to $3,368,716.
During the meeting, an election was held for seats on the board of directors. David Keown of Findlay was re-elected to a three-year term in District 3 and Scott Ohmes of Pana was elected to a three-year term for District 6.
In addition, two new seats were added to the board, which came about during a strategic planning session in 2018. A bylaw change was made in 2021 to add the two at-large seats.
“Before this change, Shelby Electric was only one of three distribution co-ops in the state with seven directors. Everyone else had at least nine,” Holthaus said.
He explained the reason the board seats were added was to help with board succession, prevent large turnover at one time, and to help stagger board seat elections.
Rob Bullock of Shelbyville was elected for a three-year term on the board of directors to represent At-Large A. James Gardner of Taylorville was elected to a one-year term to represent At-Large B, whose seat will be up for election to a three-year term at next year’s annual meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, prizes were drawn, and Thomas Graham from Stonington was the grand prize winner of $250 “Shelby Electric Dollars.”
Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing service to members large and small. More than 700 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states deliver energy and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day. The co-op serves more than 10,000 meters over 2,208 miles of line in parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, and Shelby counties. For more information visit shelbyelectric.coop.
