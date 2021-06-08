In a departure from its typical annual meeting, Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) held its 83rd Annual Meeting of Members drive-thru style at the Shelby County 4-H Fairgrounds on June 4.
From the comfort of their vehicles, members registered for the meeting and were served a to-go pork chop dinner served by the Shelby County Pork Producers.
Those desiring to attend the 1 p.m. business meeting gathered in the open-air fairgrounds show arena to hear updates from Shelby Electric President/CEO Josh Shallenberger, Board President Brent Lively and Treasurer Katie Ohmes. The cooperative ended 2020 on sound financial footing with margins of $5,113,991.
Shallenberger thanked members for their understanding over the past 15 months as the cooperative worked to safely provide its services to members.
“We have adapted to continue about our lives, perhaps not without significant change, but we persevere, nonetheless,” said Shallenberger. “The accelerated use of technology minimized the business impact of the pandemic and brought to light ways in which efficiencies could be gained moving forward … Now as things are opening back up, we want to offer the opportunity for members to meet as this is a core tenant of the democratic form of governance considered to be very important in the policy making and oversight of Shelby Electric.”
Shelby Electric presented three $1,000 scholarships to Chloe Dasenbrock, daughter of Randy and Emma Dasenbrock, Stewardson; Jacob Daniels, son of Dustin and Julie Daniels, Assumption; and Haley Beck, daughter of Trent and Angela Beck, Windsor.
The cooperative also awarded 11 $500 scholarships to Maggie Kelly, daughter of Duane and Angela Kelly, Strasburg; Jordan Lauwerens, daughter of Jim and Christina Lauwerens, Rochester; Sydney Doty, daughter of Patrick and Courtney Doty, Cowden; Ella Forlines, daughter of Eric and Tami Forlines, Moweaqua; Macey Westrick, daughter of Heather Whetsell, Taylorville; Braeston Brummet, son of Leon and Josephine Brummet, Nokomis; Jada Plummer, daughter of Eli and Allyson Plummer, Neoga; Robert Younker, son of Doug and Betty Younker, Edinburg; Dominic Orr, son of Jeremy and Holly Orr, Taylorville; and Kami Mathis, daughter of Tim and Missy Mathis, Shelbyville.
During the meeting, Duane Noland, president/CEO of the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives and Shelby Electric consumer member presented a $2,000 Thomas H. Moore (IEC) Memorial Scholarship to Maggie Holthaus, daughter of Robert and Jill Holthaus, Stonington.
As part of their democratic rights, members voted on a bylaw change and board positions. Elected to three-year terms were Robert Holthaus, District 1, Stonington; John “Greg” Mackling, District 2, Dalton City; and Brent Lively, District 7, Taylorville. Elected to two-year positions were Larry Durbin, District 4, Shelbyville and Brian Halbrook, District 5, Shelbyville.
After adjournment the newly elected board met and elected the following to officer positions: Robert Holthaus, Chairman; Brent Lively, Vice Chairman; David Keown, Secretary; and Katie Ohmes, Treasurer.
Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small. More than 700 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states deliver energy and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day. The co-op serves more than 10,000 meters over 2,208 miles of line in parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties. For more information visit shelbyelectric.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.