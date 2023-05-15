Shelby County youth learn public-speaking skills

Three youth from Shelby County recently put their public speaking skills to the test during the Illinois 4-H State Public Speaking Contest at Parkland College April 29.
Youth who participate in this yearly exhibit develop skills for communicating real-life issues to live audiences and receive professional and peer feedback. Youth ages 8-18 can participate in the contest and gain skills in learning how to organize and prepare a speech, developing speech delivery skills, and learning how to present themselves in front of an audience.
In the Formal Speech Division, youth share their perspective on a topic of their choice with a speech intended to motivate, persuade, or inform an audience.
Shelby County 4-H member Kristin Partlow gave a speech on being an Agricultural Queen. Kristin is a seven-year member of the Strasburg Tailtwisters 4-H Club.
In the Illustrated Division, speeches may inform, persuade, or motivate the audience with the use of a visual aid and may include audience participation.
Two Shelby County 4-H members participated including Zach Shelton, who spoke on Weird Al Yankovic. Zach is a six-year member of the Strasburg Tailtwisters. Corbin Perry, a three-year member of the John Jordan Jaybirds, spoke on Cows and their byproducts. At the conclusion of the contest, Zach was awarded third place in the beginner division in the Illustrated Speech category.
“I didn’t expect to place so I was very happy to see that I had received third place in the contest,” said Zach, who thanked everyone who helped him along the way in his public speaking.
Public speaking is an important part of the overall 4-H experience. Throughout the year, 4-H members give talks and demonstrations at community club meetings and share information about the skills they learned in a project while receiving feedback in a supportive environment. Every 4-H member is also encouraged to give at least one formal presentation during a club meeting each year.
To learn more about public speaking growth opportunities in Shelby County, contact Yolanda Nation at the Shelby County Extension Office at 217-774-9546.
