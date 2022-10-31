Shelby County has received a total of $177,145.18 for the Shelby County Farm soybean harvest as a result of local farmers, businesses and the general public donating their time, service and materials to the 2022 planting and harvesting season.
The unprecedented volunteer effort was led by Stuart Fox, a Shelby County farmer, who generously offered to plant, care for, and harvest the Shelby County Farm in exchange for a nominal $1 and further agreed to generously donate 100% of the proceeds to Shelby County for the benefit of Shelby County taxpayers.
Many volunteers assisted Stuart Fox in this costly and time-consuming undertaking. All but $1,500 of the herbicide expense was paid from public donations. The seed was donated by Stine Seed Company with Paul Corzine representing the company as salesman. The tillage, planting and herbicide applications were all completed through the volunteer efforts of Shelby County farmers, led by Stuart Fox.
James Schwerman of Shelby County State Bank volunteered his services to monitor and report farming progress to the Shelby County Farm Committee. In July of 2022, Schwerman reported a projected estimated revenue of $133,453, writing to the Shelby County Farm Committee that “the crop looks very good and should produce a bountiful harvest.” The Farm’s output surprisingly exceeded Schwerman’s optimistic expectations by a total of $43,692.18.
Shelby County purchased the historical 236-acre farm in 1867 and initially operated it as a Poor Farm. A cemetery remains on the property where former Poor Farm residents are buried, including at least one veteran of the Civil War.
In the late 1960s, Poor Farms came to an end. During that time, Shelby County, like many other Illinois counties, began leasing the Shelby County Farm to local farmers. During the past several years, the legality of farming was challenged for the first time in Shelby County by members of the public and a minority of board members. On May 27, 2021, the Shelby County Board voted 13 to 8 to lease. Because a three-fourths vote was required, the motion to lease failed by four votes.
With the vote failing, 2021 was the first year since the 1970s that the Shelby County Farm was not farmed and, as a result, grew into noxious weeds.
"The citizens of Shelby County who support farming the Shelby County Farm are thankful to Stuart Fox for his strong leadership, unparalleled generosity, industrious work ethic, and love for his community," a press release stated.
As a result of Fox’s initiative, the Shelby County Farm is contracted to be farmed in 2023 by a local farmer. The Shelby County Board approved the 2023 custom farm agreement with 22 members voting yes and one member abstaining.
