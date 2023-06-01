Shelby County Cloverbud members were given the opportunity to sign up for the Little Roots Gardening Program recently.
Thirty-seven Cloverbud members signed up for Little Roots. The goal of the program is to increase interest in 4-H gardening project areas, encourage and inspire youth to grow their own food and flowers and donate extra to those in need, and provide an opportunity for family engagement through 4-H programming.
Each Cloverbud member received a Little Roots Gardening Calendar, which serves as a guide for the Cloverbud and their guardian for growing seven different plants from seed through harvest. The calendar engages youth in weekly activities from mid-April through September that encourages observing the world around them, researching basic horticulture terms, and caring for their plants. The youth will explore pollination and insects, weather, plant parts, life cycle and plant care.
On May 22, Cloverbuds met at the Shelby County Community Services Greenhouses in Shelbyville. Staff member Carla gave a tour of the greenhouses to families and then explained the various planting methods for the seeds included in their kits. Cloverbuds also planted a tomato and pepper plant that they took home to put in their gardens.
On June 6, Cloverbuds are invited to visit Regenerative Life Farm in rural Findlay to learn more about gardening. Cloverbuds will pick up tips and tricks for their own gardens.
Cloverbuds will have the opportunity to exhibit a gardening plant or display of cut flowers. To see more pictures of the greenhouse tour, check out Shelby County IL 4-H Facebook page.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda Nation at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W N. Second St. in Shelbyville.
