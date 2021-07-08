Shelby County, as Trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2017 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public.
It will offer approximately 13 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office located in the Shelby County Courthouse, 301 E. Main Street, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565 no later than the close of business on July 16.
The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The County, as Trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid is $818 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before July 16. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Shelby County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.