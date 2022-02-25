Returning to the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, the word and the printed material are out and available for another great Shelby County Art Show. It is the 55th Annual Show put on by art interested volunteers with the purpose of displaying and educating participants and the general public of the art that has been created within the year since the last show in April of 2021.
All schools and artists in Shelby County and the counties that adjoin Shelby County are encouraged to register and enter their creations in categories of Amateur, Advanced Amateur, Professional and Copy Cat Corner.
The informational brochure is now available online with Facebook-Shelby County Art Show 2020 or by request to carolkessler1948@gmail.com.
A hard copy can be picked up at Merle Norman (144 E. Main, Shelbyville from 9-5 M-Sat.) as well as Flourish Gallery and Studios, the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and Shelbyville Illinois Tourism & Visitor Center.
The registration deadline is April 9.
