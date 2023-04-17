Shelby County Art Show results announced

More than 500 visitors attended the 56th Annual Shelby County Art Show April 15 and 16 at Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center. Those in attendance viewed artwork created by youth from 11 schools and by adult artists from Shelby County and surrounding areas.
Demonstrations were given by Bonnie Thompson, jewelry; Jeremy David Williams, The Price of Survival; Sandy Brix, oils; Kathy Marshall, watercolor; Valerie Gaddis, plain weaving and overshot weaving; Marv Thomas, photography; Samantha Cotner, acrylic painting; Kris McEuen, pottery; Paddi’s Balloons; Shirley Buescher, watercolor; Sandy Brix, oil; Bobbie Dimock, watercolor; Poppet Maulding, photography; and Linda Yutmeyer, monoprinting on a gel plate.
The Junior Category (K–12th Grade) entries were judged by Debbie Borries, an Effingham teacher and judge of the Junior Show for many years. She also talked with students individually about their art during critique time. Annette Russo, retired art instructor from Millikin University in Decatur, judged the adult entries. As a painter and ceramist, she enjoys seeing what other artists are creating, as well as discussing their work.
The Adult Award winners received ribbons and monetary awards.
Overall Best of Show: Samantha Cotner, Shelbyville, "The Inner Child Meets the Outer Child," Acrylic
2-D Merit Award: Carol Kessler, Shelbyville, "Morning at Minocqua," Pastel
2-D Merit Award: Carol Kessler, Shelbyville, "Lake Shelbyville, Sunrise 1," Pastel
3-D Merit Award: Kris McEuen, Shelbyville, "Hippie Gnome," Ceramic
Amateur Merit Award: Tom Gaddis, Shelbyville, "Who Knows What," Watercolor
Advanced Amateur Merit Award: Sandy Brix, Shelbyville, "Keep Your Eye on the Judge," Oil
Professional Merit Award: Samantha Cotner, Shelbyville, "Monster Mash," Acrylic
Merit Award: Maria Shafer, Windsor, "Cousins," Photo
Photography Merit Award: Marv Thomas, Taylorville, "Whitetail Dragonfly," photo
Other winners of blue and red ribbons were:
Sandy Brix, Shelbyville, received a blue ribbon for Frogs "Have it Made – They Can Eat What Bugs Them," oil; a blue ribbon for "South Haven Sunset," oil; a blue ribbon for "Keep Your Eye on the Judge," oil; and a blue ribbon for "Friends from the Black River."
Roberta Dimock, Shelbyville, received a red ribbon for "Old West," pencil, and her watercolor, "Joy."
Tom Rood, Shelbyville, received red ribbons for his watercolors For "Evelynne, Open Range," and "Sail Away" and also a blue ribbon for "Coquette & Kate."
Amber Bricker, Findlay, was awarded a blue ribbon for her pastel, "Coming Home."
Tom Gaddis, Shelbyville, received a red ribbon for "Margeaux’s Bouquet."
Katelyn Johnson, Shelbyville. received a blue ribbon for "Dogwood in Bloom" and a red ribbon for "Redbud in Spring."
Phil McEuen, Shelbyville, was awarded a blue ribbon for "In the Twilight."
Cathy Mathias, Taylorville, received a blue ribbon for "Birds on a Wire" and also for "Grace," and a red ribbon for "Bubbles and Flow."
Maria Shafer, Windsor, received a blue ribbon for her photo, "Cousins."
Sara Williams, Shelbyville, was awarded a blue ribbon for her photos, "Dew Drops in the Meadow" and "Soul Searcher."
Karen Cherry, Tower Hill, received blue ribbons for her acrylic painting, "Coral Charm" and "The Alchemist."
Delta Collett, Shelbyville, received a red ribbon for her pastel, "Goin’ Home."
Maggie Garner, Shelbyville, was awarded a red ribbon for her zentangle/mixed media piece "Bound Flowers."
Susie Holland, Shelbyville, received blue ribbons for her photos "Dad" and "What’s Up?" as well as a red ribbon for "Coming Home."
Jamie Hostetler, Shelbyville, received a red ribbon for her acrylic "Blackbird" and a blue ribbon for her acrylic "Fanciful."
Kathy Marshall, Pana, received a red ribbon for her mixed media piece "Fire Weeds," and a blue ribbon for her mixed media "Abstract Peonies," and a blue ribbon for "Shelbyville Walk," watercolor.
Marv Thomas, Taylorville, photographer, received red ribbons for "False Plumbago" and "Male Ruby Throat" and blue ribbons for "Hummingbird Moth" and "Whitetail Dragonfly."
Tim Vaughn, Taylorville, received blue ribbons for his acrylic "Weekend Retreat" and his oil "Wood," and a red ribbon for "Shop," oil.
Diane Wheeler, Mode, was awarded blue ribbons for her photos "Harvest Evening" and "Reaching to the Heavens" and a red ribbon for her photo "To Mum with Love."
Linda Yutmeyer, Shelbyville, mixed media artist, was awarded blue ribbons for "Loved No. 1" and "The Chautauqua," and a red ribbon for "Loved No. 2."
Shirley Buescher, Pana, received a blue ribbon for "One Broker Pot," oil, and a red ribbon for pastel "Hummingbird in Flight."
Samantha Cotner, Shelbyville, Best of Show Winner, also received a red ribbon for "Self Love."
Barbara Dove, Decatur, received a blue ribbon for "Golden Bouquet" and a red ribbon for "Busse Woods," both oils.
Carol Kessler, Shelbyville, oil pastel artist, won blue ribbons for "Morning at Minocqua" and "Lake Shelbyville Sunrise," as well as a red ribbon for "Sunrise on the Caribbean."
Caleb Mathis, Shelbyville, received a blue ribbon for his lino print, "Waiting."
Dave McClain, Shelbyville, received a red ribbon for his photo, "Sunset Beauty." Kris McEuen received a blue ribbon for her ceramic, "Hippie Gnome."
Junior Best of Show Grades 1 through 4: Clifford Ballard, Moulton, fourth grade, Pencil
Junior Best of Show Grades 5 through 8: Haylie Goodwin, Moulton, eighth grade, Tempera Paint
Junior Best of Show Grades 9 through 12: Sophie Ogden, Shelbyville, 12th grade, Digital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.