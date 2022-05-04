The Annual Shelby County Art Show, held April 23 and 24, at the Lake Shelbyville Visitors Center showcased artwork created by youth and adult artists from Shelby County and surrounding areas.
In addition to the displayed works of 29 adults and students from 11 schools, a special exhibit of the works and a photo screen of Robert Marshall Root were presented. Music by Joe Redinour, the Black Hill duo, and Summer Carruthers were enjoyed. Demonstrations were given by Carol Kessler, oil pastels; Amber Wehrle, acrylics; Bonnie Thompson, jewelry; Jeremy Williams, “Art of the Written Word,” Patti’s Balloons; Shirley Buescher, watercolor; Sandy Brix, oils; Kathy Marshall, Pen and Ink; Eleonora Schonhofer, Wool Felting; Caleb Mathis, Printmaking; Mariya Gerhardt, Wool Felting. The Junior category (kindergarten through 12th grade) entries were judged by Debbie Borries, a creative artist in multiple media and a SCAS judge for many years. The adult category entries were judged by Jan Kappes of Charleston.
The Adult Award winners received ribbons and monetary awards.
Overall Best of Show: Barbara Dove, Oil “The Tree”
2-D Merit Award: Barbara Dove, Oil “Dreamland Lake Bridge II”
2-D Merit Award: Barbara Prummer, “Pastel Savannah Country Road”
3-D Merit Award: Terry Page, wood “French Angelfish”
Amateur Merit Award: Brenda Elder, Acrylic “Tree of Life”
Advanced Amateur Merit Award: Karen Cherry, Acrylic “Black Powder Birthday”
Professional Merit Award: Carol Kessler, Oil “Island Birches”
Copy Cat Corner Merit Award: Tom Rood, Colored Pencil “The Watering Hole”
Photography Merit Award: Greg Brandt, Photography “Guitar Man”
Junior Best of Show Grades 1 through 4: Abby Smith, Stewardson-Strasburg School Unit 5A: Tempera
Junior Best of Show Grades 5 through 8: Grace Figgins, Stewardson-Strasburg School Unit 5A: Clay
Junior Best of Show Grades 9 through 12: Kaitlyn Funk, Central A & M, Colored Pencil “Window To My Soul”
