More art from area adults will be added to what is already hung of the Shelby County Art Show 2021 Adult division as of this writing and will be ready to see in its entirety.
The show is open to the public on Saturday, April 24th from 10- 7 and on Sunday, April 25th from Noon-5. In the different space and without the Junior division that took place earlier, art created in the last two years can be displayed with more space at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville.
The Shelby County Community Services and the Kopy Kat category is located in the Upper Lobby, Amateur and Advanced Amateur is in the Gallery, and the Professional pieces are in the Ballroom. Not all pieces entered are wall pieces, with two wood artists included in this show.
With plenty of space, people are invited to mask up and distance, and ride the elevator to the second floor exhibit space.
This event, sponsored by Keepers of the Arts this year, exhibits the art talents of adults in Shelby County and those that adjoin. You are invited to see for yourself and possibly meet the artists as well.
