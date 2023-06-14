Shelby County 4-H members learn more about swine project

The Shelby County 4-H Swine Workshop was held June 1.
Dani Nading and Hayden Wilder of Windsor were the workshop speakers. They talked about nutrition, things to look for when selecting your show pig, getting your animal ready to show and showmanship tips and tricks.
Sophie Trainor and Seth and Bryce Rincker provided pigs for the workshop. They demonstrated what Dani and Hayden were discussing so families knew what they could do at home to get their pigs show ready. Shelby County 4-H and Junior Fair Swine Superintendent Mike Rincker and Assistant Superintendent Wes Durbin organized the workshop. The Shelby County Pork Producers sponsored the workshop speakers.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W. N. 2nd St. in Shelbyville.
