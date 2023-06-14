Shelby County 4-H hosts Sport Fishing Workshop

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville, collaborated with Shelby County 4-H to host a Sport Fishing Workshop on June 6.
The workshop was held at the Lake Shelbyville Dam West Picnic Shelter and organized by U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel. Youth rotated through three stations and then were treated to a fish fry for lunch.
Station 1 learned to make jigs with Andy Roberts of Sullivan and Mark Hogan of Moweaqua. They talked about the materials needed to make a jig, demonstrated how to make the jig, and walked members through the building process.
Station 2 was learning about the parts of a fish, fish habitats, etc. This station was led by Corps of Engineer Cory Donnel.
Station 3 was the casting competition. Greg Harkins of Shelbyville talked to the kids about various ways to cast their fishing pole and then kids participated in a casting competition.
Lunch was provided by the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance. Bob Foran of Lovington and Mike Chervinko of Mt. Zion cooked the fish and fries for everyone to enjoy along with baked beans.
There were six new youth to the 4-H program and 17 Shelby County 4-H members in attendance. Visit the Shelby County IL 4-H Facebook to see all the photos from the workshop.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W. N. 2nd St. in Shelbyville.
